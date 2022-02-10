WATCH: Quarantine is hard but Dean Elgar grateful Proteas not ’living in jail’ in New Zealand

Johannesburg - Proteas captain Dean Elgar said he was grateful his team didn’t have to experience the full scale of New Zealand’s ‘managed isolation and quarantine’ demands ahead of the side’s two Test series against the Black Caps. The Proteas touched down in New Zealand last Friday and have to spend three more days in the ‘MIQ’ facility near Christchurch, before they can move into a hotel in the city ahead of the first Test, which starts next Thursday.

“This one is very strict,” Elgar said about the New Zealand protocols compared to others the players have encountered in Pakistan and the West Indies. “We’ve had to adhere to extremely strict protocols the first few days. We’ve returned three negative tests, which is good and has allowed us to leave the hotel and go and train. But once we return to the MIQ we are straight back to our room. There is still no mingling among the players in the hotel. We’re still confined to the hotel, and that is a little bit tough on the guys.” New Zealand’s quarantine rules have been strongly criticised especially by citizens of the country who are trying to return home and then have to endure a 10 day period of isolation, where they are not allowed any contact with other individuals. Only after they’ve tested negative can they then go out and return to ‘normal’ life.

“You can’t prepare for this,” said Elgar. “If you were doing a straight 10 days, without leaving your room, it’s basically like living in jail, without the opportunity to get some fresh air or do some gym, … we’ve been treated pretty well with regard to what we were asked for.”

“I would hate to be sitting in this room for 10 days, I’d be climbing the walls or jumping off the balcony. It’s tough. But luckily the conversations have been had to respect the players and team management. We want to be here and play New Zealand, but you have to meet the touring team halfway as well." The players have been allowed a few hours of training at the Lincoln University Oval, situated southwest of Christchurch, but only in small groups. Once they’ve returned another set of negative tests, they can resume training as one big group in the next few days.

“We have another few days of training in Lincoln. It’s about guys getting time in their legs, batters getting (accustomed) to spending time at the crease albeit only in practice.” To pass the time in the hotel, Elgar, has developed a new, reasonably well clipped beard. “It’s a combination of boredom and maybe frustration. I’ve been too lazy to shave it off, I’ll see how long I go with it,” the Proteas captain chirped.