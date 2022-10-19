WATCH: Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw ‘bromance’ as strong as ever heading into T20 World Cup

Cape Town - Rilee Rossouw and Reeza Hendricks have been part of South Africa’s future plans ever since they first confronted each other on a cricket field aged around 12. There was something about them both that was so obvious that playing international cricket was not going to be so much an ambition as a prerogative.

And so it has proved. They moved almost simultaneously through the youth levels at Free State and Griquas respectively before joining up for the first time in the SA Schools XI back in 2007, before falling short together in the Under-19 World Cup final in Kuala Lumpur the following year. It formed the basis of friendship that was affirmed during the early years of their professional careers at the Eagles/Knights where they terrorised domestic bowlers almost for fun.

It was their contrasting styles that made watching them in tandem so appealing. Rossouw was the butcher with the scything blade, whereas Hendricks purred with style and elegance. It ultimately led to Proteas call-ups within months of each other in 2014, where Hendricks was immediately called on to explain why they enjoyed batting together so much.

“We are two different types of players. His game is completely different to mine, so we complement each other. For some reason we have done well together in the past. He hits different areas,” Hendricks said at the time. “There’s not much communication when we are at the crease together. We just remind each other to just enjoy it and play it as you see it.” Unfortunately due to a variety of circumstances neither have quite fulfilled their vast potential that had them nominated as the successors to carry on the South African batting dynasty that once boasted royalty such as AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla.

But yet now as fate would have it they find themselves, aged 33, and arguably closer to the end of their careers than the beginning, with the opportunity to right all the wrongs of the past by bringing the T20 World Cup home from Australia. They have certainly enjoyed their reunion since Rossouw returned to the national team after his self-imposed Kolpak exile. Neither missed a beat and were beautifully in sync during the second T20 international against England in Cardiff when Rossouw smashed 96 not out in just his second game back. It coincided with Hendricks timing the ball as sweetly as he has ever had in international cricket, as the pair turned back the clock with a 73-run match-winning stand.

They were at it again in the warm-up game against New Zealand earlier in the week with a 66-run partnership in only seven overs, after being asked to start the innings in the absence of Quinton de Kock and captain Temba Bavuma. The bromance is certainly as strong as ever, with Rossouw singing his good mate’s praises after the Proteas’ second warm-up match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to bad weather in Brisbane yesterday. “Reeza and I go a long way back. It’s always very nice to bat with him, always brings out something special. Hopefully he can bring his form if he gets a chance in the World Cup to show the world what he is about,” Rossouw said.

“He is a much better player now than then. We are all much better players than when we started. We have learnt a lot throughout our careers, especially from each other and the experiences we’ve had.” There is still, of course, no confirmation as yet whether the duo will indeed have the opportunity to pair up for the Proteas at the T20 World Cup, despite Rossouw recently striking a maiden T20 international century and Hendricks compiling five half-centuries in his past seven international innings. But there is little doubt that should they be called upon they will be pushing each other on to complete a job they started almost 20 years ago.