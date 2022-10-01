Wayne Parnell has faith in Proteas’ top order ahead of second T20I against India

Cape Town – Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell believes there is no reason to "panic" ahead of the second T20I against India in Guwahati on Sunday. The visitors are seeking a major improvement in the batting department, particularly from their top-order who were decimated in just 15 balls, in the first ODI last Wednesday.

It was only until the arrival of Parnell at the crease at No 7 that the tide was stemmed with the all-rounder putting together a partnership with Aiden Markram to bring some form of respectability to the Proteas scorecard. Parnell, though, has full confidence that the Proteas top order will rectify their mistakes on Sunday. "The first T20 obviously didn't go according to plan. But you know, a new venue sometimes lets you not think about things that went wrong in the first game. Our betters are world-class. So it's not something for us to panic about," Parnell said.

“We’ve had some time to think about what went wrong on that first game and will definitely be trying to put those things right come tomorrow night.” The selectors certainly have plenty to ponder over the next 24 hours in regards to the make-up of the top order, especially the opening pair. Captain Temba Bavuma has only just returned from injury and needs all the time at the crease to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

The greater concern is the form of Quinton de Kock. The wicketkeeper/batter had not passed 34 since the last T20 World Cup in the UAE 12 months ago. The in-form Reeza Hendricks is on the bench champing at the bit to be thrown back in again at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. A possible change could see Bavuma dropping down to No 3 to accommodate Hendricks' return with Rilee Rossouw dropping out.

India's bowling unit certainly had the Proteas batters under pressure from the outset and the visitors could look to transfer the momentum by being more positive. Parnell, though, believes this could be a risky tactic. “I think it’s a bit of a catch-22,” he responded. “Certainly experience tells you that the new ball in India does swing so that first one or two overs you have to have a look.

“For every single batter that is different, they have their own game plans and again we have to give credit to the Indian seamers, they bowled really well in the first T20, so it’s just about trying to find ways to counter that come the second game.” It is, however, not only the Indian bowling unit the Proteas need to be concerned with heading into the must-win clash. Even without any major contributions from super stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India still comfortably chased down the paltry total with half-centuries from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

The latter, in particular, has been in prolific T20 form and has fast developed into one of the most dangerous short-form batters in the world. Yadav certainly poses a formidable threat to the Proteas levelling up the series. "He scores 360, which is very difficult for bowlers to try and defend. I think it's just about being strong and trying to take each ball as it sort of comes," Parnell said. "But you know, he's allowed to play good shots. I think the other night, he played some really, really beautiful shots, but it was a lucky day. And maybe, you know, a different night that goes to hand."