We want to win 3-0, says David Miller ahead of Proteas’ third ODI against England

Cape Town — Less than a week ago, the doomsayers were preparing the eulogy of South African international cricket. But yet suddenly there is tangible optimism around. Frowns have been replaced with smiles. And from being no-hopers, the whole place is suddenly alive with self-belief again.

SEE ALSO: Temba Bavuma maintained his dignity despite keyboard warriors’ prejudice Two successive victories over the current double world white-ball champions has provided everyone with hope. And it is not just the intangibles too. The Proteas’ World Cup fate is suddenly in their own hands once more. The 20 points gained propelled South Africa to 79 pushing Sri Lanka (77) down to 10th and West Indies (88) within their sights.

And that’s why Wednesday’s third ODI in Kimberley is no dead rubber. Any thought of squad rotation after the series was clinched in Bloemfontein should be shelved for a 3-0 clean-sweep of England would not just be an emphatic statement that the Proteas have been resuscitated, but the addition of a further 10 points would immediately relegate the Windies to the lottery of the qualifiers. SEE ALSO: Under pressure Temba Bavuma puts on a brave smile as Proteas prepare to face England "We have always stepped up against the stronger teams, and England are a formidable force. For us to do well against them is always a pleasing thing," David Miller said.

"We're here to win, we want to win the series 3-0. It's really important to be putting the right people on the park but our squad is incredibly strong, we're always producing great cricketers in South Africa. Whoever does play I have no doubt that we're going to have a full-strength team. To be nice and clinical would be the cherry on top. "I am excited about this team. I know we haven’t been as successful as we have wanted to be in the ODI stuff for the last two years, but that doesn’t take away from how good the players are. It is an exciting time and if we are able to pull it together we can compete with the best in the world." SEE ALSO: Shukri helped me cut through the nonsense in my head, says Temba Bavuma

The optimism beaming through Miller was palpable. Even more so because the team's captain Temba Bavuma is also back in form and leading from the front. It certainly feels that the pieces are all coming together at just the right time. "That was one of the most exciting innings I’ve seen," Miller said. "Not necessarily because Temba scored a hundred, but because of the way he did it. He batted phenomenally well. "He put the pressure on the bowlers from the word go and kept that tempo so it was a match-winning knock.

SEE ALSO: Brilliant Temba Bavuma century propels Proteas to series win over England "Temba’s been working really hard on his game and his innings was just outstanding. The maturity he batted with was so good to see and I’m very chuffed for him. "He would have taken great learnings out of that and I think he showed everyone and himself that he can score at a very healthy run-rate with just normal cricket shots."

The most likely change to the Proteas line-up could see Quinton de Kock being rested after the wicket-keeper injured his finger during England’s innings at the Mangaung Oval. De Kock was cleared to bat, but it's unlikely that he would want to risk aggravating the finger with Heinrich Klaasen expected to continue behind the stumps with either Janneman Malan or Kimberley local Reeza Hendricks being drafted into the line-up. Start: 1pm TV: SS2