VISAKHAPATNAM – South African batsman Aiden Markram says the team is mentally ready to face the challenges that come with touring in India as they continue their preparation for the three-match Test series, which starts on Wednesday, October 2, in Visakhapatnam.
Before that highly-anticipated fixture, however, South Africa will play a three-day warm-up match against an Invitational XI starting on Thursday in Vijayanagaram.
Speaking after the team’s rained out practice on Wednesday, the 24-year-old opening batsman admitted that, while there may be some players who carry scars from their previous tour to the subcontinent nation, the mind-set in the change-room is about playing positively.
“I remember watching that series a few years ago and it looked incredibly difficult,” said Markram. “I’m sure there’s a bit of baggage that certain players who were on that tour might still be carrying, but that’s completely fine.
“I think it’s never an easy tour coming to anywhere in the subcontinent, let alone India. It’s full of challenges, but if we can conquer those challenges it will be rewarding.