We’re not worried about making statements - Kagiso Rabada downplays Proteas’ powerful performances

As certain as night follows day, controversy abounds when Kagiso Rabada locks horns with Australia. And in particular Steve Smith. The pair simply find a way to block each other’s path - sometimes even literally - dating back to when Rabada brushed Smith’s shoulder upon dismissing the former Australian captain in the 2018 St George’s Park Test match.

The incident was the precursor to Australian cricket being plunged to its lowest depths after the SandpaperGate scandal erupted during the following Test at Newlands. The latest episode of this on-going soap drama is unlikely to have a similar snowballing effect, but third umpire Richard Kettlebrough’s decision to overturn a conspicuous-looking LBW referral in favour of Rabada and the Proteas certainly incensed a bemused Smith.

Largest margin of defeat The consequence would have bristled with him even more with the door to Australia’s middle-order now being left ajar for Rabada to charge through as four wickets fell for just 20 runs. Australia were ultimately dismissed for 177, thereby slumping to a 134-run defeat - the largest margin to South Africa in World Cups. Rabada acknowledged the importance of Smith’s dismissal at that stage, especially as the fast bowler had been drilled for two consecutive fours within the same over.

“Yes, he was looking good. He was moving really well, you could see. And he's a key player for Australia. He really binds that team together and that batting lineup together,” Rabada said. “He's always a key wicket in any format. But looking at one-day cricket, he has the ability to occupy the crease and also score runs whilst doing so. He was definitely a big wicket and we knew we had to get him early.” But what about the dismissal? Was Rabada confident the appeal would be overturned upon review?

“Well, I was hoping for ‘umpires call’. I felt as if it just skidded through, didn't really bounce much. And as you know, Steve, he walks across his stumps. That's just his trigger. And it just, from my angle and from Quinny's [De Kock] angle it looked quite good and we decided to go up. I mean the technology favoured us but I thought it was close. I don't think it was as obvious as ‘missing’,” Rabada explained. There was a further contentious decision when Marcus Stoinis was adjudged to have gloved the ball behind to De Kock - also off Rabada’s bowling - but the big fast bowler’s response was simple: “We reviewed it and the umpires made a decision. That's not up to us.” It seems Rabada’s response is very much in line with the Proteas overall attitude at this World Cup. They are not going to get involved in side-shows, waste energy on what’s out of their control, and simply remain focused on the job at hand.

Tricky Dutch In their case, it’s a potential banana peel in the shape of the plucky Dutch, architects of their shock demise at last year’s T20 World Cup.

After two comprehensive victories over Sri Lanka and Australia, there are many that have begun to take notice of the previously under the radar Proteas though, and begun shortening the odds of a first-ever World Cup triumph. Rabada and Co. are paying no attention to such fanciful talk. They are fully aware that there is still plenty of water to flow under this World Cup bridge. “We're still a long way away but there are plenty of positives to take. So that's a good thing but we're looking to rock up the next game and just looking to play our best cricket,” he said.