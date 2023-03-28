West Indies narrowly beat Proteas in series decider at the Wanderers

Gqeberha — The West Indies defended 220 runs to win the series decider at the Bullring in Johannesburg on Tuesday night. After Sunday’s record-breaking T20I at SuperSport Park, the South African batters would’ve believed they are capable of chasing any score set by an opposition.

This time round, at the Wanderers Stadium, they were chasing 221 runs to win. Quinton de Kock didn’t last as long as he did in Centurion and only managed 21 runs in the Bullring. Only Reeza Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw adapted quickly and affectively to the Windies pace off strategy. Hendricks batted his heart out for his 83 off 44 and struck eleven 4s and two 6s. Rossouw stuck around and built an 80-run partnership alongside Hendricks.

The stylish left-hander scored 42 off 21 and muscled three sixes and four 4s after a series of low scores in the first two T20Is of the series. Skipper Aiden Markram made way for the in-form finisher in David Miller and had to settle for the No 5 spot in the batting line-up. The captain managed an unbeaten 35 but the score proved too far to chase tonight for the Proteas. The West Indies almost fumbled and lost the match when the pressure was on them in the 13th over. Brendon King dropped Hendricks on 50, all-rounder Romario Shepherd struggled to find his line in the same over but the West Indies held their nerve and restricted the hosts to 213/6.

Having been asked to bat first in a ground that favours chasing, the West Indies were further on a backfoot when they lost the wickets of Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles in succession inside the powerplay. Both in form and destructive batters were expertly undone by Kagiso Rabada in the fourth over of the match. Nicholas Pooran hung around long enough to blast a 19-ball 41 which included four 6s and two 4s. Pooran, again played one shot too many, looking to score successive boundaries but Lungi Ngidi had the better of him.

The Proteas full-strength bowling attack did well to get wickets in quick succession and slowed the West Indies down. But big hitter, Shepherd, took the game away from the South Africans. His knock of 44 came off just 22 deliveries. Twenty-six of those runs came off Rabada in the last over of the Windies innings. Shepherd capitalized on Rabada’s short-pitched bowling, hitting him for three sixes, one 4 and two 2s. Shepherd took the Windies to a very competitive 220/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Scorecard West Indies: 220/8 (Romario Shepherd 44*, Nicholas Pooran 41, Anrich Nortje 2/36, Lungi Ngidi 2/45) South Africa: 213/6 (Reeza Hendricks 83, Rilee Rossouw 42, Alzarri Joseph 5/40, Jason Holder 1/42)

West Indies win by seven runs West Indies win series 2-1 @iamongamagcwabe