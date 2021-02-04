Wiaan Mulder plays as Proteas strengthen batting for second Pakistan Test

JOHANNESBURG - Pakistan, looking to win just their second Test series against South Africa, gained a big advantage by winning the toss and choosing to bat in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday morning. Babar Azam’s side was unchanged from the one that won the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets a week ago, and is seeking to join the side captained by Inzamam ul-Haq in 2003 as the only Pakistan side to beat South Africa in a Test series. Inzamam’s team also won a two-match series 1-0 that year. "We got lots of confidence from the first Test but we're not going to let up and will push for 2-0,” Babar said at the toss. ALSO READ: Proteas heed lessons from first Test defeat

The Proteas made one change to their starting line-up with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder replacing Lungi Ngidi, a move that owes more to Mulder’s batting ability rather than anything that Ngidi did wrong in the first Test.

South Africa did have some injury concerns over Keshav Maharaj and opener Dean Elgar ahead of the match, but the latter came through training without any serious discomfort in his right hand, which was injured after he was struck there by a short ball by Shaheen Afridi in Karachi.

ALSO READ: Mark Boucher annoyed with Aus tour delay but says it gives time to find new Test captain

Maharaj, meanwhile, damaged his ribs at training this week. Scans revealed some bruising or what could be a minor tear, but Maharaj, after bowling about 15 overs at training on Wednesday, said he’d be able to cope.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said he was none the wiser as to how the pitch in Rawalpindi would play, but said it was very dry, with puzzle-like patterns and was likely to go up and down.

Teams for Rawalpindi

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

@shockerhess