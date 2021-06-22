Wiaan Mulder's dinner and drinks on me, says Keshav Maharaj after historic hat-trick against the Windies

JOHANNESBURG - Keshav Maharaj was very happy to accept Wiaan Mulder’s drinks and dinner bill on Monday after the latter’s role in helping the left-arm spinner become just the second South Africa to take a hat-trick in a Test match. “There were so many thoughts of what delivery to bowl,” Maharaj explained about what he was thinking at the top of his mark ahead of bowling the fifth ball of the 37th over. The previous two deliveries had seen him dismiss Kieran Powell - to an injudicious slog sweep - and then Jason Holder, sharply caught at short leg by Keegan Petersen.

The opportunity at achieving a hat-trick was at his finger tips. So what ball to bowl to Joshua da Silva, who was probably scrambling to find gloves and pads before dashing out to the middle? “I just went with what had worked previously, and then it actually drifted down the legside. I probably could have bowled a much better ball, but full credit to Wiaan for plucking that catch.” ALSO READ: Proteas beat West Indies for first away series win in four years

Mulder in the slip cordon has been one of the finds of the series, and standing at leg slip, he quickly got down to his right, stretched out his right hand holding onto a blinding catch. “I think it was a superb ‘reaction catch. Whatever he wants to drink or eat tonight, it will probably be on me,” Maharaj smiled. HAT-TRICK Keshav Maharaj! 💥



He's only the second South African in history to take three in three in Test cricket.



Unbelievable scenes! #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/36zaMc2prF — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) June 21, 2021 The hat-trick ensured there’d be no miracle fourth innings chase for the West Indies like they pulled off in Bangladesh earlier this year with South Africa securing a 2-0 series win, their first Test series win away from home for four years.

Maharaj is the first South African since Geoff Griffin at Lord’s in 1960 to take a Test hat-trick but unlike Griffin who’s match ended when he was called for ‘chucking’ all Maharaj had to worry about on Monday - besides Mulder’s drinks and food bill - was getting injured by one of his excited teammates who tackled him amidst wild celebrations. ALSO READ: The Proteas never panicked says, Rassie van der Dussen Maharaj’s contribution is significant too, given that South Africa has often treated spinners as the bowlers to give the fast bowlers a break. His contribution to the Proteas since making his debut in Perth five years ago has been crucial. He completed the second Test in St. Lucia by claiming his seventh Test ‘five-for.’ “It’s hard being a spinner,” said Maharaj.

“Luckily the mindsets are changing towards spin (in South Africa) and if I can be a catalyst for any of that then I’m doing half my job apart from trying to put in performances for the national team.” “It’s important that we set an example for the younger spinners out there who will eventually play international cricket and Test cricket, that there is a future for spin bowling in our country. The captain and coach support good spin bowling, they see it as an asset and to have that support structure is good.” ALSO READ: Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada save Proteas from another batting nightmare

Maharaj certainly provides the necessary balance to the South African attack. The ferocious fast bowling triumvirate; Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, bullied the West Indies batsmen in the series. “KG, Annas, Lungi and Wiaan were superb, they didn’t give the batters an inch to score and they tried to score off me and I reaped the rewards. From a bowling unit point of view we worked really well together,”said Maharaj. The hosts failed to score 200 in any of the four innings in the series.