With Temba Bavuma at the helm, the Proteas can keep calm and carry on at the World Cup

Much ado about nothing ... That’s how the Proteas feel after captain Temba Bavuma returned to India for their upcoming World Cup campaign, which officially starts against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Saturday.

Bavuma had everyone on tenterhooks after the skipper suddenly had to fly back to South Africa for “family reasons” last week causing him to miss the two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand. As it turned out, Bavuma did not miss much on-field action due to both warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand being heavily affected by the weather. The Afghanistan clash was completely abandoned, while Monday’s hit out against the Black Caps allowed the bowlers to get a full complement of 50 overs under their belts but the batters were only out there for 37 overs before they were forced to return to the sheds. In his absence Aiden Markram captained the side while Quinton de Kock partnered up with Reeza Hendricks at the top of the order, with the latter only managing a first-ball duck after being trapped LBW by New Zealand swing bowler Trent Boult.

Although Hendricks’ failure ultimately was of no consequence to Bavuma coming straight back into the team, the skipper’s return is significant for a number of reasons. Only Markram and Heinrich Klaasen - both 665 runs - have bettered the skipper’s 645-run ODI aggregate during the past calendar year but Bavuma boasts a superior average of 71.66. The 33-year-old dictates the tempo and rhythm of the Proteas innings upfront that allows the likes of Markram, Klaasen and David Miller to express themselves freely later on.

It has not gone unnoticed that the Proteas’ upturn in ODI fortunes - after previously flirting with non-automatic qualification for this World Cup - has been in direct correlation with Bavuma’s imperious 50-overs form. Equally, Bavuma’s on-field leadership is paramount to the Proteas formulating a strong challenge that will hopefully see the team enjoy a deep run in the competition. For all Bavuma’s past T20 World Cup challenges, which was ultimately linked to his individual performances, he possesses a shrewd tactical cricket brain and has the ability to remain calm under even the most extreme pressure. As former Proteas opener Hashim Amla recently said: “Temba is an amazing player. Over the last couple of years, he has gone a few levels up. To have a captain leading from the front runs wise is very important. He has the respect of the players, so the blocks are lining up nicely for something great to be achieved.”

A further reason for optimism within the Proteas’ camp was Lungi Ngidi’s outing with the ball against the Black Caps. The experienced fast bowler has had minimal cricket this past year and looked out of sorts upon his return during the Australian whiteball series. It was not only the fact that Ngidi trapped Will Young with the new ball but he also seemed in greater control of his execution which resulted in the further wickets of Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham. Coach Rob Walter has never faltered in his support of Ngidi - even when he looked horribly out of form- and the big fast bowler seems to have taken on a greater responsibility now in the absence of Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala.