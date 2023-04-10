Gqeberha - Proteas players showed promising signs as they completed their first week of the IPL. The series at home against the Netherlands meant that Proteas players were to miss the first week of the 2023 IPL season and only joined their teams last Monday.

That meant week two of the competition was week one for the players that were on national duty and was highlighted by Sisanda Magala's IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings. His inclusion in the starting XI and the backing from MS Dhoni set the country alight, understanding what Magala has had to overcome to get to the IPL. Magala did not have a dream start as Ishan Kishan feasted on his low full-tosses, smacking them to the mid-off boundary, schooling Magala on the very small margin of error in the IPL. He conceded 28 runs in his first two overs with no wickets to his name. His second spell, bowling at the death, proved why he is a quality T20 bowler. He went for nine runs and took the wicket of Tristan Stubbs and ended with 1/37.

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Quinton de Kock are yet to play for their respective teams. At Lucknow Super Giants, Kyle Mayers has been in incredible form at the top of the order alongside captain KL Rahul and that has meant De Kock had to warm the bench. Similarly, Rabada and Ngidi arrived at settled teams.

To close off the week, Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram were in sublime form. Jansen bowled an incredible spell of 2/16 in three overs, including a maiden over and strangled Punjab Kings to a below-par 143. Markram (37* off 21) guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to an eight-wicket victory, with 17 balls remaining.