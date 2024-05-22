Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

SuperComputer predicts heartbreak for Heinrich Klaasen’s Sunrisers in IPL final

Heinrich Klaasen’s (pictured) Sunrisers Hyderabad are set for heartbreak in the Indian Premier League final, according to a SuperComputer which is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. Picture: Noah Seelam/AFP

Heinrich Klaasen’s (pictured) Sunrisers Hyderabad are set for heartbreak in the Indian Premier League final, according to a SuperComputer which is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. Picture: Noah Seelam/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

Though the format for the knockout stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tad complicated, it seems that the data points to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking top honours, beating Proteas star Heinrich Klaasen’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

That’s according to Best Online Poker Sites SuperComputer, which sees KKR with a 72.6 percent chance of winning the final.

On Tuesday, KKR beat Sunrisers in the qualifier match. KKR and Sunrisers made it into the qualifier as the two top teams after the group stages of the IPL. The added bonus of playing in the qualifier match, meant that the loser would not be out of the competition and instead have one more chance of making it to the final.

KKR advanced straight to the final, while Sunrisers will play in qualifier two against the winner of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The winner of qualifier two on Friday will then advance to the final, and it could be Sunrisers against KKR once more on Sunday.

Slim chance in the final

However, Sunrisers are projected to lose the final to the KKR as they have just a 16.3 percent chance of lifting the IPL trophy.

A spokesperson for Best Online Poker Sites said: “Sports fans have throughout history relied on their ‘gut feeling’ or ‘instinct’ to make predictions for a season, which can certainly be blighted by personal preferences or bias.

“However, the Best Online Poker Sites Supercomputer aims to remove the sentiment and emotions of predictions and instead replace these inexact methods with logical and intelligent predictions relying on data.

“By creating the code which can predict the entirety of the season, we can simulate the remaining fixtures of the season and create as accurate a model as possible - leading to the final ladder we see above.”

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias.

What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

Related Topics:

proteasiplheinrich klaasencrickett20