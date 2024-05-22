Though the format for the knockout stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tad complicated, it seems that the data points to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking top honours, beating Proteas star Heinrich Klaasen’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. That’s according to Best Online Poker Sites SuperComputer, which sees KKR with a 72.6 percent chance of winning the final.

On Tuesday, KKR beat Sunrisers in the qualifier match. KKR and Sunrisers made it into the qualifier as the two top teams after the group stages of the IPL. The added bonus of playing in the qualifier match, meant that the loser would not be out of the competition and instead have one more chance of making it to the final. KKR advanced straight to the final, while Sunrisers will play in qualifier two against the winner of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The winner of qualifier two on Friday will then advance to the final, and it could be Sunrisers against KKR once more on Sunday.

However, Sunrisers are projected to lose the final to the KKR as they have just a 16.3 percent chance of lifting the IPL trophy.

A spokesperson for Best Online Poker Sites said: “Sports fans have throughout history relied on their ‘gut feeling’ or ‘instinct’ to make predictions for a season, which can certainly be blighted by personal preferences or bias. “However, the Best Online Poker Sites Supercomputer aims to remove the sentiment and emotions of predictions and instead replace these inexact methods with logical and intelligent predictions relying on data. “By creating the code which can predict the entirety of the season, we can simulate the remaining fixtures of the season and create as accurate a model as possible - leading to the final ladder we see above.”

