Titans aiming to make cricket big in Japan

Johannesburg - Titans Cricket and The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) have joined hands in growing and improving the game of cricket internationally. This partnership is an opportunity for both organisations to learn, develop and share skills to improve the sport while putting the men’s and women’s teams on the map globally.

Both Titans Cricket and JCA are seeking to expand their footprint particularly in Japan and South Africa. The partnership aims include value adding for professional and amateur women’s and men’s players, coaches, and administrators. “Our vision around this is pretty simple. We've recognized that men’s and women's sport need to be viewed and treated equally. And for that to happen, we've taken action to improve both our men's and women's teams' competitive abilities. For our players, groundsmen, and administrators, travelling to Japan will result in exposure and that is a part of the objective,” said Titans Cricket chief executive Jacques Faul.

“As Titans, we are always looking for ways to improve and grow as a union and this partnership will empower all those involved professionally.” One of the objectives of the partnership is to host cricket tournaments in South Africa and Japan, these competitions will boost both nations’ reputations. Both teams will have the chance to pick up new skills, put them into practice, and develop as a result of their experiences.

Obtaining sponsors to support these tournaments will be beneficial for the partnership as it will allow the opportunity to not only build positive brand association, but also activate and enhance fan experience in both the countries. The partnership, which launched officially on Monday at SuperSport Park, is already underway with Bryan Bloy, the Head Groundsman having travelled to Japan to assist with maintenance and repair work at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan. Titans, Amogelang Maphangula and Ghandi Jafta, are currently in Japan to learn more and return with skills to use in the game.