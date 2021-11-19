’To the best player of our time’: Virat Kohli and social media reacts to AB de Villiers’ retirement

Cape Town - Proteas and Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar AB de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket on Friday morning. The entire cricket world has reacted to what “Mr 360” brought to the game and showed their appreciation on social media.

His beloved franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore were the first to show their love… Royal Challengers Bangalore said said de Villiers was like no other. “@ABdeVilliers17 retires from all cricket End of an era! There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB Happy retirement, legend!”

End of an era! 😔 There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. ❤️ For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏼 Happy retirement, legend! pic.twitter.com/JivSPTVn88 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 19, 2021 Before the ’bromance’ of India and RCB captain Virat Kohli was shared. “To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be,” said Kohli on Twitter To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021 Former Proteas teammate JP Duminy also weighed in saying that it was a priviledge to play along side De Villiers

“It's been a legendary journey gentleman. Here's to the best days ahead of us.. congrats on a sterling career @ABdeVilliers17 just a chilled day in the Caribbean sitting between 2 GOATS Goat of the game.. privileged to have shared the field with them.” It's been a legendary journey gentleman. Here's to the best days ahead of us.. congrats on a sterling career @ABdeVilliers17 just a chilled day in the Caribbean sitting between 2 GOATS 🐐 of the game.. privileged to have shared the field with them🙏 @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/HKfUfztj4b — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) November 19, 2021 England’s Jos Buttler, dubbed the new “Mr 360”, also sent his well-wishes to De Villiers, saying how he would just love to watch him bat. “What a player! I was one of so many who would turn on the tv just to watch you bat. Enjoy retirement, what a career.”