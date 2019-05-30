To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It had all started so well for the Proteas against England in the opening match of the World Cup at The Oval on Thursday. Imran Tahir opened the bowling, and struck with his second ball, when he had Jonny Bairstow caught behind.

Then the South Africans did well to restrict the tournament hosts to 311/8 in their 50 overs.

The Proteas batting, though, let them down. Quinton de Kock was the mainstay with his 68, but the likes of captain Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram and JP Duminy all played rash shots.

IOL Sport editor Ashfak Mohamed feels that this performance may be just what the Proteas needed – get that ‘choke’ game out of their system right upfront!

The next match for the Proteas is against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday (11.30am SA time start).

England are off to a winning start!



Archer takes three wickets, while Plunkett and Stokes get two each as the hosts beat South Africa by 104 runs! #ENGvSA SCORECARD ⬇️ https://t.co/nH52002J64 pic.twitter.com/dT8xVHtmOs — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 30, 2019

