After two defeats, it is almost becoming a must-win situation for the Proteas at the World Cup. Having come second-best to England and Bangladesh, the South Africans take on the mighty India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday (11.30am SA time).

Captain Faf du Plessis erred in opting to bowl first after winning the toss on both occasions at The Oval.

But while they should expect an even better batting track on the south coast, Du Plessis mustn’t be caught out again – he should bat first if he wins the toss this time around.

The last time South Africa played at the Rose Bowl was in 2017, where they opted to bowl first, which saw England amass 330/6 in their 50 overs.

The Proteas came up just short, finishing on 328. Quinton de Kock got 98 and David Miller was stranded on 71 not out.

The news earlier on Tuesday that Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament should make selection slightly easier for Du Plessis and coach Ottis Gibson.

Hashim Amla has overcome adversity and recovered from his injury. He's back batting in the nets, good to see him fit and ready. #ProteaFire🔥#ItsMoreThanCricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rZjceZQKq1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 4, 2019





