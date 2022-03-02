Finalists for Gauteng Women in Sports Awards announced

Johannesburg - Futballing Girls on Tuesday announced the finalists for the 2022 Gauteng Women in Sports Awards, in Johannesburg. The awards at district level aim to recognise, celebrate and empower women in sport.

The Futballing Girls Women in Sports Awards debuted in Ekurhuleni in September 2018, and have since been launched in all five districts in Gauteng, culminating in the Gauteng Women in Sports Awards. The finalists announcement was hosted by sport enthusiast, and sportscaster, Dikeledi Tshabalala. ALSO READ: Proteas women’s speedster Shabnim Ismail goes head-hunting at the Women's World Cup

The winners of the 2021 Westrand, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Sedibeng Women in Sports Awards are all finalists for the Gauteng Women in Sports Awards. The finalist included many different sporting codes including skydiving, athletics, football, rugby, tennis, martial arts, golf, softball, volleyball and disability sport. Moonira Ramathula, Founder & Chairperson of Futballing Girls said: “Futballing Girls is and always will be unapologetic and very intentional about creating impactful platforms for women in sport. Dikeledi Tshabalala (MC), Moonira Ramathula 9futballing Girls Founder & Chairperson), Precious Hlaka (Youth Alive Co -Founder, 2021 Community Project Of the year) , Tshiila Mualaudzi (2021 Administrator of the year). Picture supplied. “Our Women in Sports Awards are not just about having a recognition platform, but an instrument to drive change on perceptions, stereotypes and growth in women in sport participation on the field and in the boardroom.