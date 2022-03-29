Big guns primed for Investec SA Women’s Open

Johannesburg - The cream of the Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour have converged in the City of Cape Town for the Investec South African Women’s Open, which tees off at Steenberg Golf Club on Wednesday. After the top-quality golf on display in the recent Joburg Ladies Open, there is a palpable sense of nervous anticipation ahead of South Africa’s flagship event, and the mouth-watering incentives the season-finale carries.

Not only will the game’s big guns contest the biggest purse ever on the Sunshine Ladies Tour (SLT), but a winner’s category exemption means your future on the Ladies European Tour (LET) is secured for the remainder of the season, and the 2023 season. The field this year once again exudes class and quality, led by defending champion Lee-Anne Pace, looking to make yet another notation in the history books. ALSO READ: Golf world plunged into a frenzy as Tiger Woods seen practising at Augusta ahead of Masters

Pace recorded the first hat-trick in SA Women’s Open history since 1988 with a trio of triumphs at San Lameer Country Club in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and extended her legacy last year, edging out Germany’s Leonie Harms in a cliff-hanger finish for a record fourth win at Westlake. With 10 wins on the LET, 14 titles on the SLT and a LPGA win to her name, the 41-year-old has experience in heaps and when you add a hat-trick of Cape Town Ladies Open titles into the mix, her affinity for winning in the Mother City and her shot-shaping skills in the wind, she is definitely among the pre-tournament favourites. Reigning Investec Order of Merit leader Linn Grant is undoubtedly the most in-form player in the starting line-up at Steenberg.

The 22-year-old Swede not only won on debut on the local circuit but made it a brace of SLT titles in three starts with her wins in the Dimension Data Ladies Challenge and Jabra Ladies Classic. Last Saturday she backed up her top billing with a five-shot victory at Modderfontein to seal a maiden LET victory. The course isn’t easier, but, with a substantially larger prize the playing field is getting fairer. Investec sponsored golfers @Zethumyeki, @Nicole_Garcia72, @LejanL0212 and @stacybregman reflect on why this years' campaign should matter to all women in sport.#InvestecGolf pic.twitter.com/BY0eczvhfS — Investec (@Investec) March 17, 2022

Two South Africans who are certainly due for a LET breakthrough are Investec stablemates Nicole Garcia and Stacy Bregman, who are both coming into the week in strong form. Bregman, the runner-up in 2013, catapulted up the leaderboard with a final round 70 at Modderfontein Golf Club to finish joint seventh, while Garcia, third last year, claimed a top 10 in her first start of the LET season at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, and tied for third in Johannesburg. Expect the local pair to push their games to the limit this week. In the first three events of the European season, a number of young European rising stars raised their hands and will be keen to follow former maiden winners Alice Hewson from England (2020) and India’s Diksha Dagar (2019) into the winner’s circle.

