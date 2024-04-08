Dean Burmester banks R77.1 million with victory at LIV Golf Miami

South Africa’s Dean Burmester dramatically improved his bank balance with a haul of R77.1 million, as he won the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series event, in Miami, on Sunday. Burmester edged Spaniard Sergio Garcia on the second playoff hole after the pair had finished tied on 11-under after the three-round event. Burmester claimed the first place winner’s cheque of R74.8 million for his efforts.

Playing the par four 18th for the second time in extra holes at Trump National Doral, Garcia was first to play his approach which he duly dunked in the water hazard to open the door for Burmester. The 34-year-old did not need a second invitation as he found the green with his second and two-putted for the win.

‘Best golf of my career’ “Probably the best golf of my career,” said Burmester after the round. “If I look at it that way, the amount of wins, the amount of top 10s, tops fives that I’m producing is some really special stuff.” “This is a monster of a place and it’s hosted so many great championships over the years,” Burmester said. “Now it’s hosting us, and I feel privileged to have won here.”