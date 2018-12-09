Sunshine Tour
Sunshine Tour Highlights
Charl Schwartzel takes charge at SA Open after stunning 63
Schwartzel opened with a four-under-par 67 on Firethorn on Thursday, while Muthiya recorded a 63 on Bushwillow in the first round.7 December 2018 | Sunshine Tour
'Oom Ernie' and nephew Jovan Rebula make it a family birdie feast at #SAOpen
Ernie Els (49) shot a handy five-under 66 while his nephew Jovan Rebula (21) signed for a 67 on day one of the SA Open7 December 2018 | Sunshine Tour
Flawless Oosthuizen leads the way at Randpark
Louis Oosthuizen shoots bogey-free 62 to be one ahead of Muthiya after first day of the SA Open at the Randpark Golf Club7 December 2018 | Sunshine Tour
Oosthuizen brings the heat at SA Open
South Africa’s highest ranked golfer and the top man in the 240-strong field this week, Louis Oosthuizen, lived up to his billing as one of the favourites.6 December 2018 | Sunshine Tour