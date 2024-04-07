Deon Germishuys claims second Sunshine Tour victory at Limpopo Championship

Deon Germishuys claimed his second Sunshine Tour title when he won the Limpopo Championship by two strokes at the Euphoria Golf and Lifestyle Estate on Sunday. Germishuys signed for a final round of 66 to win on 22-under-par and add to his victory in the 2022 Sishen Classic.

Jacques Blaauw, who led by one stroke over Germishuys going into the final round, finished second on 20-under-par with a closing 69. Jacques Kruyswijk (66) and Dylan Mostert (66) shared third place on 17-under-par.

Slow out the blocks “I don’t know where to start,” said a relieved Germishuys. “Jacques played great golf for the first three days and even today in the final round.” Blaauw started well with a birdie at the first while Germishuys made a bogey as early as the second hole. But as the putts dried up for Blaauw thereafter, Germishuys found his form on the greens. He birdied the third and then made his charge with four straight birdies from the sixth hole.

“I thought I had Jacques after nine holes after I made four birdies in a row, but he just didn’t back off,” said Germishuys. Blaauw made four birdies on the back nine, but also two bogeys. Kruyswijk came with his own charge of five birdies in six holes from the ninth. But Germishuys made two birdies of his own on the back nine that proved enough to secure him the victory. “I feel like the gameplan that my caddie and I worked out this week really helped. We just tried to hit as many shots to the middle of the green and make some putts, and obviously I put a new putter in the bag this week. It was a new feeling for me but it worked out well.

“As we walked up the 18th I said to my caddie that it was basically perfect all day except for the one shot on the 12th. The whole week I wasn’t hitting my irons close enough but I found something on the practice range this morning and it was perfect. It was really perfect the whole day around.” The Sunshine Tour completes its season with next week’s Tour Championship at Serengeti Estates, where the top 50 available professionals on the Order of Merit will battle it out for glory.