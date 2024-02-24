Three lead as Humewood wind hits in NMB Championship

Humewood’s famous wind took its time arriving for this year’s NMB Championship, but when it did, it arrived with a vengeance on Saturday. The start of the third round of this Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour co-sanctioned event was delayed for the majority of the day as strong winds buffeted this famous South African links course.

The golfers spent most of the day in the clubhouse, and the first opportunity to start the round came as late as 14:15. When darkness finally forced another suspension of play at 19:10, the leaderboard had Australia’s Hayden Hopewell, England’s Lee Slattery and Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell tied for the lead on 15 under par, and still on their front nine. Frenchman Martin Couvra and Swede Bjorn Akesson ended the day on 14 under par, also still on the front nine.

The third round will resume at 07:00 on Sunday morning. SCORES: Incomplete

15 - Hayden Hopewell 63 69 (-3) [9], Lee Slattery 65 67 (-3) [7], Jonathan Caldwell 66 65 (-2) [6] 14 - Martin Couvra 61 71 (-2) [7], Bjorn Akesson 63 67 (Par) [4] 13 - Martin Vorster 70 66 (-5) [12], Anthony Michael 64 69 (-2) [9], Keenan Davidse 64 66 (+1) [4]

12 - Pierre Pineau 65 69 (-2) [10] 11 - Danie Van Niekerk 64 73 (-4) [14], Jaco Prinsloo 68 64 (+1) [6] 10 - Dylan Naidoo 69 69 (-4) [17], Euan Walker 67 70 (-3) [14], Romain Wattel 68 68 (-2) [12], Robin Williams 65 70 (-1) [10], Angel Ayora 67 67 (Par) [9]