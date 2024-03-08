Germany’s Helen Kreuzer claims maiden victory in Fidelity ADT Ladies Challenge

Germany's Helen Kreuzer holed a three metre birdie putt on the first playoff hole that she had missed shortly before in regulation play on the par-five 18th, claiming her first professional title at the Fidelity ADT Ladies Challenge at the Blue Valley Golf Estate on Friday. Kreuzer reached the 72nd hole on 12-under-par, back-to-back threes on the par-four 16th and 17th holes seeing her catch up with Tina Mazarino at the top of the leaderboard. But while the missed putt forced her to settle for par and a playoff with the Norwegian, Kreuzer was then able to take advantage of the wide fairways at the Gary Player design, and went for the green in two after a great drive, which would have pleased him.

“I hit a really good drive on the first playoff hole on 18 and decided to go for it with a three-wood. I was just off the green and I managed to get up-and-down, sinking the putt I missed for birdie during my round,” Kreuzer explained afterwards. “It’s my first professional win so I feel amazing, the only other thing that comes close is maybe winning the national championship at college with Lynn University.” With Mazarino producing a brilliant round of 65 to overtake those who had set the pace after the first two rounds, Kreuzer had to play at her best to catch the 23-year-old.

Kreuzer was superb on the front nine, playing in the final group with leader Ellen Hutchinson-Kay, going out in just 30 strokes. She began her round birdie-par-eagle and further birdies on the fifth, eighth and ninth holes saw her grab the lead. But she then suffered a double setback when she bogeyed the par-four 10th and 11th holes. “I was really on top of my game, hitting the ball close and my putter was hot. Ellen also played really well on the front nine, and it was good to be in the final group with her because that kept me going and I always felt I needed a few more birdies to get ahead of her.

“But then on 10 there was a very tough pin, I hit my approach a little long and bogey was not the end of the world there. And then on 11 a three-foot par putt just lipped out. You then have to tell yourself to stay in the moment and keep playing,” Kreuzer said. The 25-year-old from Frankfurt certainly showed her mettle with that late pair of birdies. “I was really excited about playing in the final group and keen to see what the day would bring. It was a great group, we had a lot of fun and all enjoyed ourselves, just taking it shot-by-shot. I was very pleased to pull through for the win. It was a big achievement, and now being able to play in the two Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned events on the Sunshine Tour is what I came for,” Kreuzer said.

While Hutchinson-Kay reached the turn on 11-under, she struggled on the back nine with bogeys on the 11th and 14th holes leaving her in third place. Another German, Verena Gimmy, made a late charge up the leaderboard with a scintillating 64 to finish in a tie for fourth on eight-under-par with compatriot Carolin Kauffmann (69) and leading South African Kiera Floyd (68). Pretoria Country Club’s Danielle du Toit also had an excellent final day, shooting a 66 to share seventh place on seven-under with Romy Meekers (69) and Ariane Klotz (72), who was second going into the last round.

Scores: 204 - Helen Kreuzer (GER)

204 - Tina Mazarino (NOR) 207 - Ellen Hutchinson-Kay (SWE) 208 - Verena Gimmy (GER), Kiera Floyd, Carolin Kauffmann (GER)

209 - Danielle du Toit, Romy Meekers (NED), Ariane Klotz (FRA) 210 - Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 211 - Vanessa Knecht (SUI)

212 - Bonita Bredenhann (NAM), Anna Magnusson (SWE) 213 - Clara Reigosa (ESP), Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 214 - Elena Hualde (ESP), Maho Hayakawa (JPN), Lejan Lewthwaite

215 - Ana Dawson (IMN), Jae Bowers (ENG), Lora Assad, Stacy Bregman 216 - Louise Duncan (SCO), Kylie Henry (SCO) 217 - Katharina Keilich (GER)

218 - Florentyna Parker (ENG), Tvesa Malik (IND), Gina Da Silva (a) 219 - Zethu Myeki, Lindi Coetzee 220 - Paris Hilinski (USA)