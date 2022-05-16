Investec confirmed as new sponsor of SA Open

Johannesburg - Investec on Monday was confirmed as the title sponsorship of The SA Open Championship. The SA Open is one of the DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournaments on the Sunshine Tour and the second oldest national Open in golf after The Open Championship.

First played in 1903, the four-day, globally televised championship will celebrate a field of 156 professionals competing for a significant minimum prize fund of $1.5 million. The 2022 South African Open will be played at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate in early December, with a final date to be confirmed. ALSO READ: Tiger Woods: ‘I’ve gotten a lot stronger’ ahead of PGA Championship

Peta Dixon, Investec’s head of sponsorships, said of the four-year partnership to the nation’s flagship golf event: “Investec is an organisation firmly rooted in South Africa and, as title sponsor of both South African Opens, we believe we can continue to contribute to a game so many are passionate about. Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said: “The South African Open has distinguished itself as one of the most prized titles in world golf with a legacy of champions which includes some of the greatest names in the game.” Ben Cowen, DP World Tour Chief Tournament Business Officer, said: “The South African Open has always been a special championship on our international schedule and Investec’s support adds to its great history.

”The timing of this sponsorship couldn’t be more relevant, with the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour enhancing our already long-standing relationship with more co-sanctioned tournaments, and we look forward to strengthening this partnership further.” Investec is already the title sponsor of the South African Women's Open, the Order of Merit, and theHomegrown Award. In addition, Investec currently sponsors four South African professionals, namely Lejan Lewthwaite, Nicole Garcia, Stacy Bregman and Zethu Myeki, as well as Irish player Stephanie Meadow. IOL Sport