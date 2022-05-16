Tiger Woods: ‘I’ve gotten a lot stronger’ ahead of PGA Championship

Los Angeles - Tiger Woods played a nine-hole practice round Sunday afternoon at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., ahead of this week's PGA Championship. The 15-time major winner told reporters on site that he felt his surgically repaired leg and foot were feeling stronger than when he played the Masters a month ago.

"I've gotten a lot stronger since the Masters," Woods told reporters. "We went back to work on Tuesday (after the Masters). Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So, we went right back after it. "We started ramping up a week or so ago, played a little bit more golf, and it was good. Everything is better." ALSO READ: Tiger Woods plays practice round at Southern Hills ahead of PGA Championship

After a gruesome one-car accident in February 2021 left him unable to walk forthree months, Woods made his return to golf at the Masters and made the cut.It ended up being his worst career Masters finish -- he finished in 47th placeat 13 over par -- and it was clear that walking the course was the biggerchallenge for Woods than hitting shots. A Sunday stroll for @TigerWoods.



Scenes from his practice round at Southern Hills, site of this week's PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/5juPbuIAio — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 15, 2022 Woods has made clear that he will pick and choose which tournaments he will play going forward rather than return to playing the PGA Tour full-time. He is three major titles shy of tying Jack Nicklaus' career record of 18. Woods won the PGA Championship the last time it was held at Southern Hills, in 2007.

His caddie, Joe LaCava, also told reporters that he sees Woods' strength returning. "Hundred percent I see him stronger," LaCava said. "I just think the endurance is there now. I don't think he's getting quite as tired as quickly. I see more endurance more than anything." "Other than the fact that he won here 15 years ago, I think it's the stamina and endurance thing that excites him the most."

