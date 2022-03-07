Thriston Lawrence returns to form with second at Kenya Open and R2.1m payday

Centurion - South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence produced a timely return to form with second at the Kenya Open at the Muthaiga Golf Club, in Nairobi, on Sunday. It was Lawrence’s first good finish on the DP World Tour (DPWT) since his victory at the season-opening Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club in November. His finish also earned him a cool R2.1m.

Since then, the 25-year-old's best finish on the DPWT has been a tie for 20th at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic last month. In fact, Lawrence missed the cut two weeks ago at the Cape Town Open which was co-sanctioned between the Sunshine and European Challenge tours. He also missed the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic at the end of January after picking up Covid-19 the week before. It meant Lawrence has been struggling to make use of his new DPWT membership which he earned through his life-changing victory at the Joburg Open.

Lawrence, starting the day seven behind, even led during the final round of the Kenya Open before dropping his only shot at the 14th hole, which halted his progress as he was overtaken by Ashun Wu who went on to win by four on 16-under. Still, Lawrence carded an impressive final round five-under 66 which also meant a rise of 62 places to a career-high 169th in the world rankings released on Monday. “It was lovely, I couldn’t ask for any better. I just didn’t get the momentum from the 12th hole, I hit good shot on the 13th and missed the putt, hit an awesome drive on 14 but got a bad break and missed a four-footer there,” said Lawrence.

“The momentum dropped on the back nine, played aggressive on the last two holes, went for the green on 17 and birdied that, got unfortunate on 18 but seven shots behind [at the start of the round], I gave it my all. ”

At the start of play Thriston Lawrence was seven shots off the lead.



He's now tied at the top. #MagicalKenyaOpen pic.twitter.com/FaPdaTWOyD — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 6, 2022 Oliver Bekker was the next best SA player in the field in a share of eighth on nine-under for the week. Dean Burmester and Richard Sterne were tied for 26th on six-under, while Jayden Schaper was 34th on five-under.