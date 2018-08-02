Open Championship
Open Championship Highlights
Advertisement
More from Open Championship
Spieth tied for #TheOpen lead, Tiger says: ‘That was good’
Few golfers have captivated a crowd quite like Tiger Woods, and it was like watching a tape from years gone by as he pulled the driver out and went on the attack.21 July 2018 | Open Championship
SA’s Shaun Norris on Tiger Woods: It’s like playing with a mythical creature
“Crazy to think so many people can follow one person. There were probably a couple holes where people were standing 15 to 20 deep on his side.”21 July 2018 | Open Championship
Tiger Woods on the prowl at #TheOpen with a five-birdie 66
South African Shaun Norris played alongside Woods in the same group, and shot a two-under 69 to be tied for 25th position on the same score.21 July 2018 | Open Championship
Justin Rose just two behind at #TheOpen after superb 64
If the conditions are not so kind later, Justin Rose might fancy his chances of becoming the first Englishman to win the Claret Jug since Nick Faldo in 1992.21 July 2018 | Open Championship