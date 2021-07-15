SA’s Louis Oosthuizen plays ’the perfect round’ to lead The Open

SANDWICH - Former champion Louis Oosthuizen said he was off to the "perfect start" in his quest to end a long-wait for a second major title after a six under par 64 fired him into a first-round lead at the British Open on Thursday. The South African has finished second at both this year's US PGA Championship and US Open, taking his total tally of runners-up places in major tournaments to six.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s Justin Harding off to fast start at The Open US-based South African Dylan Frittelli is two shots back alongside Canadian Mackenzie Hughesand veteran American Stewart Cink, another former champion. Brian Harman matched his compatriot Jordan Spieth with a 65 to share second place for the moment.

Among the other SA morning starters, Justin Harding signed for an opening three-under 67, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout carded a solid opening two-under 68. Dean Burmester shot level par 70 and JC Ritchie carded one-over 71. Jaco Ahlers, who tied off with the afternoon wave of players, also shot a two-under 68. "Probably in my mind, the perfect round I could have played," said Oosthuizen after his opening 18 holes at Royal St George's in Sandwich, southeast England.

"I didn't make many mistakes. When I had good opportunities for birdie, I made the putts. So just a very good solid round." After starting off with seven straight pars, world number 13 Oosthuizen found his groove around the turn with birdies at eight, nine and 10. ALSO READ: Opinion: The best week of my life when Ernie Els won The Open at Lytham

He picked up three more shots on the back nine to complete a bogey-free round and finish seven shots clear of playing partners Jon Rahm, the pre-tournament favourite, and defending champion Shane Lowry. "I've learnt over the years playing major championships that patience is the key thing, and even if you make bogeys, know that a lot of people are going to make bogeys, added Oosthuizen, who won the British Open at St Andrews in 2010.