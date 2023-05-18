Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

LOOK: Saffa’s at delayed PGA Championship welcomed by bitter New York cold

Volunteers walk through the frost covered the 12th fairway delaying the start of round 1 for the 2023 PGA Championship golf tournament at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, USA

The first round of the PGA Championship in Rochester, New York was delayed due to a drop in temperatures overnight which caused frost build up on the ground. Picture: CJ Gunther

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - The four South Africans playing at the 105th PGA Championship in New York this week were welcomed by a bitter cold, which also delayed the start of the major at Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course.

According to the PGA Tour, players were to tee off at 7am (US time) on Thursday but the plans had to change because of a drop in temperatures overnight which caused frost build up on the ground.

“Temperatures in western New York dropped toward 30 degrees overnight, leading to frost on the ground. All practice facilities and the golf course were closed Thursday morning to protect the playing surfaces,” the PGA Tour said.

More on this

The PGA of America did not announce when play would begin, only that tee times would start 75 minutes after practice facilities open.

According to the updated information on the PGA’s website, the new tee times are set to commence at 1pm local time.

SA’s Ockie Strydom, who is making his major debut, will be joined by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence and Dean Burmester in the field.

Strydom is paired with former world number one amateur golfer Joaquin Niemann and Canadian Corey Conners - both of whom are in the top 30 on the world rankings.

Strydom is set to tee-off at just after 2pm on Thursday.

Arguably one of the most exciting groups of the tournament is Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, and also Rory Mcllroy, Collin Morikawa and defending champion Justin Thomas.

IOL

Related Topics:

United StatesRory McIlroyPhil MickelsonGolfPGA ChampionshipLIV Golf

Share

Recent stories by:

Jehran Naidoo
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe