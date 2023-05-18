LOOK: Saffa’s at delayed PGA Championship welcomed by bitter New York cold

Durban - The four South Africans playing at the 105th PGA Championship in New York this week were welcomed by a bitter cold, which also delayed the start of the major at Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course. According to the PGA Tour, players were to tee off at 7am (US time) on Thursday but the plans had to change because of a drop in temperatures overnight which caused frost build up on the ground.

“Temperatures in western New York dropped toward 30 degrees overnight, leading to frost on the ground. All practice facilities and the golf course were closed Thursday morning to protect the playing surfaces,” the PGA Tour said.

The PGA of America did not announce when play would begin, only that tee times would start 75 minutes after practice facilities open. Frost delay in Rochester.



Tee times will start 75 minutes after practice facilities open @PGAChampionship. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 18, 2023 According to the updated information on the PGA’s website, the new tee times are set to commence at 1pm local time. It’s like a winters day in Ireland at Oak Hill right now 🥶 @ShaneLowryGolf pic.twitter.com/j2x43nNIPT — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) May 18, 2023 SA’s Ockie Strydom, who is making his major debut, will be joined by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence and Dean Burmester in the field.

Strydom is paired with former world number one amateur golfer Joaquin Niemann and Canadian Corey Conners - both of whom are in the top 30 on the world rankings. Strydom is set to tee-off at just after 2pm on Thursday. Arguably one of the most exciting groups of the tournament is Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, and also Rory Mcllroy, Collin Morikawa and defending champion Justin Thomas.