Louis Oosthuizen lurking at Valspar Championship

Centurion - South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen carded an opening four-under 67 to lie three shots off the lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida, USA, on Thursday. Oosthuizen holds a share of 12th, with four players - Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, Canadian Adam Hadwin and Americans Sam Burns and David Lipsky - setting the pace on seven-under 64.

Beginning his day on the 10th hole, Oosthuizen picked up his first birdie at the par five 11th before following with three more in a row. At the par four 12th, Oosthuizen poured in a 15-footer from the fringe for a birdie before sticking his tee shot at the par three 13th to four feet for third this gain on the trot. At the par five 14th, another good approach - this time with a wedge from 96 metres setup a five-footer for birdie which Oosthuizen glided in with ease. ALSO READ: Big-hitting James Hart Du Preez shoots nine-under 63 to lead Steyn City Championship

Though he dropped a shot at the par three 15th, Oosthuizen pulled that shot back at the par three 17th where he stroked in a 14-footer to move back to four-under for his round. The front nine was a quieter affair for Oosthuizen as he offset two bogeys with two birdies, to complete a solid opening salvo. Next best among the four-player SA contingent was Christiaan Bezuidenhout with a round of one-under 70 in a tie for 69th.

Branden Grace was further down in a tie for 90th on level par 71. Charl Schwartzel struggled to a five-over 76 for 137th place, but his score would have been even worse had he not holed his approach from 176 metres at the par four 16th for eagle.

Buckets 🗑



Slam dunk for @CA_Schwartzel from 194 yards. pic.twitter.com/Tob62Yz0kg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2022 However, it would remain an error-strewn round for the 2011 Masters champion as he carded a triple bogey, two double bogeys and three bogeys. @Golfhackno1