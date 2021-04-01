PGA adds US Open tuneup to replace axed Canada event

MIAMI – A replacement event for the canceled US PGA Canadian Open has been added in June at Ridgeland, South Carolina, on the week before the US Open.

The tournament at Congaree Golf Club, designed by Tom Fazio, will be played June 10-13 ahead of the US Open the following week at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

The Canadian Open was called off due to logistical issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While being staged just north of Savanannah, Georgia, the new event will be the third in as many months in South Carolina following the Heritage Classic in April and the PGA Championship in May at Kiawah Island.

A field of 156 players will compete for the title in the as-yet-unnamed event with a limited number of spectators permitted each day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.