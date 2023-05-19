Independent Online
Friday, May 19, 2023

Slow start for Mzansi players, while son of SA’s Bobby Cole leads PGA Championship

Eric Cole of the United States waits for his playing partners at the sixth tee during round 1 of the 2023 PGA Championship golf tournament at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York

Eric Cole, son of renowned SA golf professional Bobby Cole, led the PGA Championship on day one before darkness suspended play. Picture: Erik S. Lesser/EPA

Published 3h ago

Share

Centurion - While there were no South Africans near the top of the leaderboard on day one of the PGA Championship on Thursday, a familiar name leads the way for golf fans in the Rainbow Nation.

American Eric Cole, son of well-known South African professional Bobby Cole, led the tournament on five-under after the first round was cut short due to darkness. Cole had played 15 holes, when he was forced off the course by the suspension in play.

Eric was born in the USA to parents Bobby and Laura Baugh, both of whom were professional golfers. Bobby won the SA Open twice (1974 and 1980) and also triumphed in the World Cup of golf for South Africa playing alongside Dale Hayes in 1974.

American LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau held the clubhouse lead on four-under 66, one off the mark currently held by Cole.

More on this

Dean Burmester and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were the leading SA players on three-over 73 in a tie for 63rd. Burmester had to wait until his 14th hole of the day before he picked up his first and only birdie of the round, while he made four bogeys in his opening salvo.

Bezuidenhout, in fact, did not manage any birdies but did reel off an eagle two at the driveable par four 14th, where he chipped in from just off the putting surface. That helped a good deal as he also recorded five bogeys in his round.

Thriston Lawrence is two shots adrift of his compatriots after a five-over 75 in a share of 99th.

Ockie Strydom, meanwhile, found it difficult in his first round in a major as he signed for a seven-over 77. Currently sitting in 133rd, Strydom will need nothing short of an incredible round on day two if he is to be around for the weekend.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

