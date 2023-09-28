The holes which could decide the Ryder Cup

Europe and the United States will battle it out in the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup this week at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, the first edition of the tournament to be held in Italy. Here AFP Sport looks at the holes which could decide this year's edition which starts on Friday:

Hole 5: 302 yards, par four A short par four, players could be tempted to use the driver to slide past the large pond which flanks the green to the left and leave a close second shot. But a bunker lurking by the water offers yet another hazard to a deceptively tricky hole.

Hole 9: 587 yards, par five The second of two consecutive par fives, the ninth is a great opportunity to gain an advantage but also presents risks with a water hazard running down the length of the left side and, more importantly, bunkers down the right ready for any wayward tee shots. A typically sloping green awaits the competitors who have managed to get within striking distance from the tee.

Hole 13: 150 yards, par three A devilish short hole, the green undulates over two levels meaning anyone who does not hit their tee shot with extreme precision risks having to three-putt or worse. Stunning views of the picturesque Italian countryside which surround the course will be of little consolation to whoever makes a mess of their tee shot.

Hole 14: 509 yards, par four A long, dogleg of a hole presents a thin fairway landing area flanked by bunkers to the left and horrible rough to the right for those trying to attack the green in their first two shots. The players that do manage to squeeze their way in there then have to find their way to the slightly elevated green flanked on either side by bunkers.

Hole 17: 206 yards, par three A beautiful uphill par three, the course's penultimate hole will likely decide a number of matches this week. Players will be firing into a green which slopes left towards a tributary that runs down the left side of the hole, meaning that a bad bounce or mis-hit shot could find a player in the drink just as their match comes to its climax.