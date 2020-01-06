Justin Thomas survived a "disaster" at the 72nd hole before beating Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in a three-way playoff at the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions in windswept Hawaii on Sunday.
Thomas clinched victory with a three-foot birdie at the third extra hole, the par-five 18th, at the Kapalua Plantation course on Maui.
Schauffele was eliminated at the first hole of sudden death while Reed fell two holes later as the 26-year-old Thomas earned his 12th PGA Tour victory.
He had one hand on the trophy with a one-shot lead playing the final hole of regulation but hooked his three-wood second shot into a penalty area and could not find his ball in the waist-high tropical grass.
He made a bogey for a four-under-par 69, while Schauffele had a three-putt par, missing a seven-footer for the win, and carded 70.