Tiger Woods hospitalised after car accident, suffered multiple leg injuries

LOS ANGELES - Golfer Tiger Woods was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after suffering multiple injuries when his car went off a road and rolled over, requiring the jaws of life to extricate him.

Woods, 45, was the sole occupant in the sport utility vehicle when it crashed at about 7.12am near the suburban communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a written statement.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Woods' agent, Daniel Rapaport, said in a statement given to Golf Digest.

Video images of the scene showed the black sport utility vehicle resting on its side some 30 feet off the roadway, its front end badly damaged and surrounded by debris. The jaws of life refers to tools used to pry open vehicles involved in accidents when a victim may be trapped.