World No 1 Dustin Johnson wants to add FedExCup to his golf CV

BOSTON - Dustin Johnson said he is targeting a lengthy stay at the top of the world rankings after reclaiming the World No 1 spot with a 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.

The 36-year-old American became the fifth player to be ranked No 1 this year after he leapfrogged Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy following his dominating display at TPC Boston. Brooks Koepka was also No 1 this year.

Johnson last held the number one ranking in May last year.

"... It's something that I'm very proud of is to be number one in the world, and I'd like to stay there for a little while," Johnson told reporters.

"Obviously it's been jumping around a bunch here the last few months, but the last time I was number one, I think I stayed there for quite some time, and that's another goal of mine is just to see how long I can stay at number one."