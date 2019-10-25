CHIBA – The Zozo Championship will finish on Monday, 24 hours later than scheduled, after torrential rain washed out Friday's play without a shot being struck, tournament officials announced.
Organisers also said Saturday's rescheduled second round will be played without any spectators in attendance at the Narashino Country Club due to concerns about spectator safety.
The news will be a massive disappointment to the sellout crowd.
Tiger Woods posted his best score in more than a year with a six-under-par 64 in Thursday's opening round for a share of the lead with fellow American Gary Woodland, one shot in front of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama.
Players had initially been notified that the second round on Saturday would start at 0630 local time (Friday 2130 GMT) but it was then pushed back by three hours after it became clear the course would not be playable at such an early hour.