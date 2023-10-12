Rassie Erasmus headlines Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational field

Rassie Erasmus will join a stellar field of former sports stars, celebrities, professional golfers and business leaders at this year’s Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational at The Lost City Golf Course from November 18 to 19. Erasmus, the Director of South African Rugby, will return from the Rugby World Cup in France to make his debut in this Sunshine Tour-sanctioned tournament. He will join fellow rugby stars Butch James, Patrick Lambie, Breyton Paulse, Stefan Terblanche, Jaco van der Westhuizen and Adriaan Strauss.

Some of the biggest names in football will also be in the field this year including Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish and South African stars Shaun Bartlett, Jimmy Tau, Matthew Booth, Aaron Mokoena and Brian Baloyi. South African boxing great Brian Mitchell also returns to an event where he was on the winning team in 2019, while Sally Little, South Africa’s most successful women’s professional golfer, adds to the sports stars in this year’s field.

The celebrities who will gather at Sun City include former Miss South Africa and Miss World Rolene Strauss, renowned chef Reuben Riffel, comedian David Kau, and well-known personalities Maps Maponyane and Felicity Shiba. Gary Player said he was overwhelmed by this strong show of support for an event that is very close to his heart.