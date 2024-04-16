Rumours swirl over Rory McIlroy making R16 billion switch to LIV Golf

Following another poor finish at The Masters for Rory McIlroy at Augusta National last week, rumours have begun to swirl that the former LIV Golf critic may be joining the Saudi-funded tour in an incredible R16 billion deal. According to a City A.M. report, citing two unnamed sources, the four-time major winner could soon be announced to be making a switch to the breakaway tour with the deal worth around $850 million.

McIlroy has won three of the four majors, with The Masters the only one remaining for him to complete the career grand slam and join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods as the only men to have achieved the feat. The 34-year-old McIlroy has been a vocal critic of the LIV Golf tour from the outset, but in the last year seems to have softened his stance on the tour after reports first emerged of a merger with the US PGA Tour last year.

Disappointing Masters performance McIlroy finished the Masters in a tie for 22nd on four-over, 15 shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler. Though the world number one Scheffler came into the event as favourite, McIlroy was the second favourite and expected to contend for the title. Of course, McIlroy’s challenge never materialised despite a third place showing at Valero Texas Open a week before The Masters.