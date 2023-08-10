Stylish Duca del Cosma golf shoes made for winter golf in the Cape

Winter golf in the Cape can be a bit of a nightmare, especially after all the rain we experienced in July. It’s honestly unpleasant, even the most ardent golfer hates playing in the wet, cold and windy conditions. Most golf courses are also cart-path only, which means, if your driving, you have to park the golf cart a mile from your ball and walk with three different clubs because you won’t know the yardage until you get there.

It gets quite slippery and muddy on most of the courses, so you have to make sure that you have proper golf shoes to be able to keep your feet dry, but also to keep you nice and balanced and anchored when swinging the golf club. Our fourball each received a pair of Duca del Cosma golf shoes on such a day, having just completed a miserable round of golf in wet and windy conditions. And the first time I got to wear my new shoes was at the De Zalze Golf Club at the OG Molefe Foundation Golf day a week after the floods hit the Winelands. Duca del Cosma’s shoes are certainly beautiful. Trust me, you won’t look out of place wearing it to casual dinner. But could they stand up to the wet conditions that we braced ourselves for after two weeks of non-stop rain?

The Duca del Cosma Belair golf shoe. But Kelly from Duca del Cosma guaranteed us that we had nothing to worry about, because of Duca del Cosma advanced waterproofing technology. The sales pitch says the brand employs a unique waterproof membrane that allows the foot to breathe while preventing moisture from entering the shoe. This technology ensures that golfers' feet remain dry and comfortable, regardless of the weather conditions, enabling them to maintain focus on their game. So yeah, we were definitely going to put that to the test ...

But first, we had to wear it indoors a few days prior to the round so that the memory foam can do it’s thing. The shoe does a feel a bit tight at first, and some would be tempted to take a bigger size, but after a day or two it fits perfectly once you given it a go.. It would be ill-advised for you to take it out of the box and just go play! As expected, it was cart path only, so we were going to do a lot of walking. And our fourball generally hits their tee shots pretty much all over the place, so we were going to find pools of water away from the manicured fairways.

Justin Ford, Brandon Baadjes, Kelly Friendenthal from Duca de Cosma, Shafiek Mouton and John Goliath ahead of OG Molefe Foundation Invitational. However, the first tee shot reassured me that grip is going to no problem on the very wet tee box. But it was the stability of the shoe that impressed me most. I tend to supinate — when you walk and your weight rolls onto the outer edges of your feet — and the comfort and stability offered by the Duca de Cosma shoes really gave the the confidence to swing harder in the wet conditions where the ball didn’t or roll as it does in the summer. The golf, though, was not great and we ended up in last place because we couldn’t handle the weather. However, the stylish and rugged Duca del Cosma shoes certainly made it lot more bearable.