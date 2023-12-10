Alfred Dunhill Championship set for Monday finish after storm suspends play at Leopard Creek

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is set for a Monday finish following a storm that forced the suspension of Sunday’s final round at Leopard Creek.
The golfers were called off at 11:21 because of a large storm in the area. Play officially resumed at 16:00 and was then suspended for the day at 16:46.
The final round will resume at 09:00 on Monday.
Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen are currently tied for the lead on 16 under par through seven holes. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is their nearest challenger three shots back having also played seven holes.
