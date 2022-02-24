Birthday boy JC Ritchie leads after first round of Jonsson Workwear Open in Durban

By Iqbal Khan Durban — It was a day of celebration for 28-year-old JC Ritchie during the opening round of the co-sanctioned Sunshine and European Tour Jonsson Workwear Open at Durban Country Club and Mount Edgecombe Country Club yesterday.

He woke up to celebrate his 28th birthday and went on to the course in a confident mood with a brand new set of irons following his superb victory at the Bain Whisky Cape Town Open at Royal Cape Golf Club. The Els Club Copperleaf professional quickly got into gear - he aced the par-three second hole and from there onwards there was little to stop him for the rest of the day. He leads the inaugural Jonsson Workwear Open by two shots - he signed for a wonderfully crafted nine-under-par 61 which included an eagle and five birdies as well on the par-70 Mt Edgecombe Woods layout.

"It was one of the best ball-striking rounds I've had in my life. I don't remember having that much control ever on a golf course like I had here yesterday. That, to me, was really nice and to have a hole-in-one on my birthday - it was awesome to say the least," a delighted and over-joyed Ritchie said after returning to the clubhouse from the searing Durban heat. "I had trouble with my irons recently but straightened it out and I must admit it was really special. I did not really attack the course much but kept the ball in play. I missed a lot of chances in the middle of the round. I watched JBE (Kruger) hole putts and that got me going again."

Ryan Kaminski is two shots behind Ritchie after a seven-under-par 63 while Trevor Fisher Jnr, a long-standing campaigner on the Sunshine Tour, was in a tie for third place along with JBE Kruger, MJ Viljeon, Belgium’s Christopher Minis and Blake Windres of England - all on six under-par 64. Today Ritchie moves across to the testing and demanding Durban Country Club where the wind will be a huge factor. Ritchie knows he will have to be at his best once again and that he will have to respect the “Grand Old Lady” in South African courses.