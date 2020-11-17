Dylan Frittelli commits to SA Open at Sun City

JOHANNESBURG – Dylan Frittelli has confirmed that he will play in December’s South African Open at Sun City following his breakthrough performance at The Masters. Frittelli led the South African challenge at Augusta National Golf Club with his finish of tied fifth in only his second appearance in The Masters. The 30-year-old confirmed this week that he will return to South Africa to play in his national Open, which takes place at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City from 3-6 December and is jointly supported by Nedbank and Sun International. “We’re delighted to have Dylan join the South African Open field shortly after what was such an incredible performance by him at The Masters,” said Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Thomas Abt. “As the Sunshine Tour we are very proud of what he’s achieved on the international stage. The South African Open has always prided itself on having the support of the country’s leading professionals, and Dylan adds his name to a very exciting field this year.”

Frittelli joins a quality field of the next generation of South African stars including countryman and fellow Masters competitor Christiaan Bezuidenhout, George Coetzee, Brandon Stone, Justin Harding, Wilco Nienaber and Garrick Higgo.

Aerial view of the Gary Player Golf Course with Sun City Resort in the background. Photo: Mitchell Krog - Living Canvas Photography

This year’s edition of the second oldest national Open in golf will also make its own history as this will be the first time it is being played at the iconic Gary Player Country Club.

“I’m very proud that the Gary Player Country Club has been selected to host the SA Open this year. I can honestly say that never as a young man did I ever think the South African Open would be played on a golf course I had designed.

“Our national Open has travelled around the country and throughout its history has always been played on our most iconic golf courses. The fact that the Gary Player Country Club will now become a part of this history is a very special moment for me,” said Gary Player.

African News Agency (ANA)