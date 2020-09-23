Garrick Higgo’s European Tour success inspires Tristen Strydom

JOHANNESBURG - A weekend of South African golf success around the world has inspired Tristen Strydom to push even harder for his maiden Sunshine Tour victory when he tees it up in this week’s Vodacom Championship Unlocked at ERPM Golf Club.

Strydom is part of another strong local field that returns to action today after a two-week break on the Sunshine Tour’s Rise-Up Series, and he says that watching Garrick Higgo claim his maiden European Tour title this past weekend is all the motivation he needs to work even harder on his own career.

“In my first year out of school I moved to Stellenbosch and spent quite a bit of time with Garrick. I’ve always known he’s a really good golfer. To do what he’s done so soon in his career proves he’s the real deal. And it motivates me because I’ve played against him, and he’s beaten me and I’ve beaten him. So it motivates me to just keep working even harder,” he said.

Strydom has been edging ever closer to a victory on this Rise-Up Series. He finished tied 13th in the African Bank Sunshine Tour Championship, and then was tied for the lead with George Coetzee going into the final round of the Titleist Championship before finishing second.

“It gives you confidence because I’ve proven that I can compete out here on the Sunshine Tour, and this week I’m going in with that comfort of knowing I’m playing well. But golf is a funny game and you just need to take it one step at a time.”