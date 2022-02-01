Homegrown talent set to star as Sunshine Ladies Tour tees off in Cape Town

Johannesburg - South Africa’s leading golfers and emerging stars will aim to stake the first claim when the SunBet Cape Town Ladies Open tees off the ninth Sunshine Ladies Tour season in the City of Cape Town on Wednesday. The homegrown talent will go head-to-head with the first international campaigners to hit South African shores in the 54-hole curtain-raiser at Royal Cape Golf Club running until Friday.

This year’s purse has doubled to R400 000, making it an attractive drawcard to launch the 2022 season. “SunBet has been involved in all levels of professional golf and we are excited that they extended their support to the Sunshine Ladies Tour,” said General Manager Pauli van Meersbergen. Three-time winner Lee-Anne Pace – the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s most prolific champion with 14 victories since 2014 – spearheads the local challenge and the reigning South African Women’s Open champion is well-supported by multiple winners Stacy Bregman, Nicole Garcia, Tandi McCallum, Kim Williams and Lejan Lewthwaite, fresh off her victory in the Vodacom Origins of Golf final at Sun City.

The @royalcapegolf plays host to the 2022 @SunbetSA Cape Town Ladies Open. It’s a beautiful setting, we can’t wait to get going. Event dates 02 - 04 Feb 2022, follow the action on our social media platforms.#SunshineLadiesTour #LevelUp #LadiesGolf #golf pic.twitter.com/tAsEq9R5Yf — Sunshine Ladies Tour (@SLadiesTour) January 31, 2022 Seasoned Ladies European Tour champions Florentyna Parker and France’s Anne-Lise Caudal will lead the international posse, representing nine countries. England’s Parker is yet to win on Africa’s premier women’s professional circuit, but Caudal celebrated a popular win in the 2019 Jabra Ladies Classic. However, having worn the bridesmaid’s tag twice in this event, the Frenchwoman will be keen to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Manon Gidali and make it back-to-back wins for France in the Mother City. The “old guard” will have to content with a wave of rising talent, though. Last year, three rookies and an amateur stepped into the winner’s circle in the first four events, and the Cape Town Ladies Open could very well serve as the launch pad again for the youth to level up this year.

Former top amateur talents Zethu Myeki, Cara Gorlei and Nadia van der Westhuizen lead the youth brigade, looking to make a fast start to the 2022 season. Our season starts on Wednesday 02/02/2022 at the @royalcapegolf. Come and watch the Sunshine Ladies Tour stars in action.



We follow strict Covid safety protocols, make sure to read the conditions for attendance.@SunbetSA#SunshineLadiesTour #LevelUp #LadiesGolf #Golf pic.twitter.com/1H1WBZOEsL — Sunshine Ladies Tour (@SLadiesTour) January 31, 2022 Former GolfRSA National Squad member Myeki represented South Africa seven times on the international stage, but her transition into the pro ranks was hampered by financial limitations and the Covid-19 pandemic. Myeki tees it up this season with the strong backing of Investec and the guidance of Investec stable-mates Bregman, Garcia and Lewthwaite and she signalled her intent with a one-two finish on the Vodacom Origins series in September last year. Gorlei led the first two rounds of last year’s event and, having honed her skills on the Women’s Pro Tour in the United States in 2021, the Capetonian will be keen to make amends for the play-off loss and lift the title at her home course.