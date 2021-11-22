Joburg Open welcomes back spectators

If you’re a golf loving fan and have been waiting to walk the course at a live event again get ready to head down to the Randpark Golf Club next weekend, from 25 to 28 November for the 2021 Joburg Open. The exciting news for golf loving Joburg residents is that the 2021 Joburg Open, co sanctioned by the Sunshine and European Tour, will see the return of spectators as the Covid-19 regulations allow for 2 000 fans for outdoor events under lockdown alert level 1.

Fans will have to be fully vaccinated in order to apply and stand a chance to receive one of the free tickets we’re giving away with INL and The Joburg Open. Those who win tickets will collect them at the public entrance at Arend Park in Arend Avenue at Randpark Golf Club from 06h00 every day of the tournament starting Thursday, 25 th to Sunday 28 th November 2021. To stand a chance to secure one of our daily ticket giveaways with IOL Sport and the City of Joburg, check out the Entry Box below.

MORE ON THIS Calling all golfers! Win with IOL Sport and the Joburg Open

The City of Johannesburg’s Acting City Manager, Mr. Floyd Brink says it’s a privilege and honour for the City of Johannesburg as a partner to play a role in the growth of the prestigious Joburg Open. He says long before the tee-off, many months of behind-the-scene preparation take place to ensure the smooth running of this major golfing tournament in the City. “The success of this tournament over the years affirms Joburg as a World-Class African city with world-class infrastructure.

“While we recognise that Covid-19 remains a threat to lives and livelihoods, we are pleased to announce that this year’s edition will see the return of spectators as the Covid-19 regulations allow for 2 000 fans for outdoor events under lockdown alert level 1. With all that said, it is worth noting that only fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed to attend the tournament,” says Brink. He further emphasized that in the City’s efforts to minimise exposure to Covid-19, everyone attending the tournament must adhere to the current requirements, correctly wear a mask, sanitise their hands and observe social distancing at all times.

The Joburg Open which is one of the City of Johannesburg’s premier sports events promises to attract a quality field of Sunshine and European Tour golfers, as it marks the official start of the road to the 150th Open in St Andrews to begin the global qualifying for next year’s Major. In addition to bagging their portion of the R17.5 million Joburg Open Prize Purse, the top three finishers at the Joburg Open will each receive an automatic entry into The Open at St Andrew in 2022. City Of Joburg continues to invest in building competency Since the inception of the tournament, the City of Joburg has placed a major focus on building competency of talented young amateur or first time pro golfers, by giving them instant access to play in the Joburg Open without having to make the pre-qualifying rounds. Three players identified by the City of Joburg will this year again each receive one of the City’s sponsor invitations to participate in the tournament, which is done for the explicit reason of contributing to the growth and development of transformation players in the country.

Each year the Sunshine Tour, European Tour and City of Joburg each receive three sponsor invites to extend to professionals of their choice, based on criteria each organization sets for extending their invitations to the selected golfers. Dylan Naidoo is one such player and is driven by one very clear goal when it comes to this year’s Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club - to play well as a “thank you” to an event he feels has given him incredible support in his golf career. “I have such a long history with the Joburg Open. I was a 16-year-old amateur when they gave me an invitation to play in it the first time. So I badly want to do well for the people who gave me that opportunity, specifically the tournament promoter Bongi Mokaba and the whole team at the City of Johannesburg.”

More on the players selected to receive the City of Joburg sponsor invitations for this year’s event will be revealed in the coming days. “While the experience of playing at international tournaments may be second nature for many other players, for transformation players it is not necessarily the case. And this opportunity helps them get accustomed to settling and gaining experience goes a long way to improving their game and establishing their careers,” explains Bongi Mokaba, City of Joburg Event Management Director and Tournament Promoter. Ladies golf is also receiving further investment from the City of Johannesburg, as the Joburg Ladies Open has also been co-sanctioned as a tournament between the

Sunshine Ladies Tour and the Ladies European Tour from 2022 to 2024, with a prize fund of €250 000 (R4.2 million). The tournament is set to be played at Soweto Country Club from 3-5 March 2022. Whether you’re planning to take your chances to win a public access ticket to attend the 2021 Joburg Open via our IOL Sport and City of Johannesburg Ticket Giveaway, or watch the 2021 tournament from the comfort of your home on DSTV Channel 213 daily between 12h00 – 17h00, there is something in it for everyone. We’re also offering some great competitions with money-can’t-buy-prizes, so keep your eyes locked to IOL Sport every day between now and the last day of the Joburg Open.