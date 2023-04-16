Johannesburg — When it comes to a Players Championship, there could not have been a more popular winner of the Stella Artois Players Championship amongst all his peers than Kyle Barker as he claimed his maiden victory on the circuit at Dainfern Country Club on Sunday. A week of incredible scoring saw Barker sign off with a 61 to win on 30-under par. He finished six shots clear of second-placed Peter Karmis, who closed with a 64, and Casey Jarvis, who signed for a final round of 68.

Karmis and Jarvis sharing second place was another special moment as they also share the lowest round in Sunshine Tour history of 59. Karmis shot his 59 in 2009 and Jarvis equalled that this week in the third round of this tournament. But the biggest smile and applause belonged to the ever-popular Barker. “Thank you so much guys. Honestly, this feels like a dream right now. To all the supporters out there and everyone that came, it was just amazing. Thank you so much,” said Barker.

Barker was three shots off the overnight lead and then stormed through the field with the kind of free-flowing golf he’s known for, making six birdies on the front nine and then five on the second nine. “My mindset was key out there today. I played carefree golf. I didn’t mind if I made a mistake, and if I did I bounced back immediately. My mindset was just so strong and my short game was also very good out there. The greens were superb. I’m just so proud of myself for doing this.” In a week of memorable moments, Barker said his six iron into the par-five 18th green would stand out as his favourite.

“I’ve never felt my hands shake so much in my life but I’m just glad it came out of the middle of the clubface and finished in the middle of the green, and the two-putt to win was awesome. I’m just so thankful to my family and my fiancé, Savannah, for their support.” And one of the most popular players on the Sunshine Tour paid tribute to his fellow players as well. “I also want to thank my best pals — my travel buddies. There have been a lot of ups and downs this year, but I really want to thank them. It’s been amazing and I look forward to our future memories to come.”

Scores: 258 - Kyle Barker 68 64 65 61 264 - Peter Karmis 68 65 67 64, Casey Jarvis 71 66 59 68

265 - Dan Erickson 66 62 71 66, Lyle Rowe 65 65 66 69 266 - Luke Jerling 64 66 69 67, Jaco Van Zyl 66 65 67 68 267 - Estiaan Conradie 65 69 68 65, Darren Fichardt 62 68 71 66, Leon Vorster 66 66 68 67

268 - JJ Senekal 67 66 70 65, Louis Albertse 69 67 65 67, Rupert Kaminski 65 67 66 70 269 - Keenan Davidse 67 67 70 65, Albert Venter 64 71 68 66, Jacques Blaauw 68 66 68 67, Michael Palmer 66 68 68 67, Ryan Van Velzen 67 67 67 68, Jovan Rebula 64 66 69 70, Luca Filippi 64 64 66 75 270 - Keagan Thomas 64 67 70 69

271 - Martin Rohwer 69 69 69 64, Pieter Moolman 72 67 66 66, Robin Williams 67 66 70 68, Stefan Wears-Taylor 68 67 68 68, Heinrich Bruiners 70 67 66 68, Jared Harvey 64 69 68 70 272 - Daniel van Tonder 66 67 70 69, Thriston Lawrence 70 69 64 69, Callum Mowat 66 70 66 70 273 - Christiaan Burke 67 71 69 66, James Mack 69 68 69 67, Jacques P de Villiers 68 67 66 72