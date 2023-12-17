Louis Oosthuizen goes back-to-back with AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open win

Louis Oosthuizen is a Major champion who has been ranked as high as fourth in the world and has achieved an abundance of accolades in a stellar career. But this one, a victory in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and with his family there to see him win for the first time in his career and also claim back-to-back title for the first time, is special indeed. With a birdie on the last hole of a La Réserve Golf Links course that he co-designed with Peter Matkovich for a final round of 69, Oosthuizen claimed his second victory in as many weeks on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour with a two-shot triumph on Sunday.

.@Louis57TM wins back-to-back events for the first time in his career 🏆#AfrAsiaBankMauritiusOpen pic.twitter.com/IdswcFcXUq — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 17, 2023 “I’ve never gone back-to-back in my life before so it’s a big dream to be able to do that, and then having my family with me for the first time when I’ve won in my career is very special,” said Oosthuizen, who closed out the week on 17 under par to add to his victory last week in the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Oosthuizen’s victory completes a remarkable run by South African golfers in the four Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournaments to end this year, with Dean Burmester winning both the Joburg Open and the Investec South African Open.

England’s Laurie Canter finished second on 15 under par following a closing 68, while Sweden’s Sebastian Söderberg signed for a 63 to share third place on 14 under par alongside England’s Daniel Brown (65) and South Africa’s Jacques P de Villiers (71). Having only arrived in Mauritius in the early hours of last Tuesday morning following the Monday finish of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, Oosthuizen had to quickly acclimatise to not only the travel but also a golf course which even though he co-designed he had yet to play himself. “The golf course was spectacular to play and I think in a year or two, when it has settled and the greens are faster and the rough will have grown a bit, it’s going to be really tough. But for the team here to get this ready to be hosting the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open this year was some magic,” said Oosthuizen.

The South African didn’t have the best start with back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes which opened the door for several others to challenge for the lead. “I started poorly and didn’t hit it great, but then I found some rhythm there on holes six, seven and eight. On the back nine I felt really comfortable and started hitting good shots. And coming down the 18th it’s nice to have three putts to win,” said Oosthuizen. High fives and hugs for Dad ❤️#AfrAsiaBankMauritiusOpen pic.twitter.com/OXGvfjZpjL — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 17, 2023

And there’s every indication that he plans to return next year. “These two events (the Alfred Dunhill Championship and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open) will probably go on my schedule now, and from now on will be a nice way to start my holiday.” Scores:

271 - Louis Oosthuizen 68 69 65 69 273 - Laurie Canter 66 74 65 68 274 - Sebastian Soderberg 69 65 77 63, Daniel Brown 68 68 73 65, Jacques P de Villiers 68 67 68 71

275 - Jayden Schaper 65 74 67 69 276 - Thomas Aiken 68 75 67 66, Darren Fichardt 66 72 70 68, Lyle Rowe 66 71 70 69 277 - John Catlin 69 71 71 66