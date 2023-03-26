Nick Bachem breaks through in Jonsson Workwear Open

Johannesburg — Germany’s Nick Bachem claimed a dream debut victory on the DP World Tour when he won the Jonsson Workwear Open, co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, by four shots at The Club at Steyn City on Sunday. Bachem closed with a bogey-free final round of 64 to win on 24-under par. South Africans Zander Lombard and Hennie du Plessis shared second place on 20-under par, with their respective final rounds of 65 and 68.

ALSO READ: Alexander Knappe leads into final round of Jonsson Workwear Open Bachem’s rise has been incredible from only recently playing on the Euro Pro Tour and then European Challenge Tour, to now being crowned a champion on the DP World Tour. “It feels amazing. I think it’s my 10th start on the DP World Tour. I always believed I could win out here. But to be honest, just playing on the DP World Tour has been overwhelming, and now to win on it as well is amazing. I actually can’t process what’s happened to me over the last few years.”

Bachem overcame a challenging start to his final round when his drive off the first was plugged in a fairway bunker. He managed to make an incredible par from there and went on to play flawless golf. “I had a bad start with that plugged lie on the first hole and a pitch out. But I changed my mindset during this tournament. I led a tournament in Kenya recently and I tried too hard to win there and it didn’t work out. So this week, I just stuck to the plan and stayed calm. My caddie is also very experienced and kept me in the moment most of the time. I just wanted to enjoy today and enjoy having the chance to win a tournament. I played great and am lucky it was my day.” Bachem says he is also determined to enjoy every moment of what he believes is a privilege to play professional golf.

“I can’t think of anything else I’d want to do with my life, and how lucky I am. I mean, to be here in South Africa in the sunshine playing a beautiful golf course while it’s snowing back home, and all I have to worry about is whether I make a few birdies or not – that’s a pretty good life. I’m determined to enjoy every moment of being on tour and to really savour it. I learn from the bad weeks and enjoy the good ones,” he said. Scores: 264 — Nick Bachem 65 66 69 64

268 — Zander Lombard 68 69 66 65, Hennie du Plessis 69 66 65 68 269 — Ockie Strydom 69 64 69 67, Ewen Ferguson 66 69 66 68 270 — Kristian Krogh Johannessen 70 68 68 64, Gavin Green 66 67 67 70, Joakim Lagergren 65 72 63 70

271 — Jacques Kruyswijk 68 68 68 67, Hennie O'Kennedy 65 69 69 68, Sebastian Soderberg 65 69 69 68, Romain Langasque 68 64 69 70 272 — Aaron Cockerill 66 69 72 65, Robin Sciot-Siegrist 68 70 69 65, Marcel Schneider 68 65 70 69, Alexander Knappe 68 66 65 73 273 — Alejandro Del Rey 72 67 67 67, Jayden Schaper 66 69 71 67, Wynand Dingle 68 69 69 67, Keenan Davidse 69 68 68 68, Mikko Korhonen 67 70 68 68, Daniel Brown 69 68 67 69, Martin Simonsen 66 71 67 69