Sunshine Tour confirms Limpopo Championship to be staged in March

Johannesburg — The Sunshine Tour on Wednesday announced that the Limpopo Championship, co-sanctioned with the European Challenge Tour, will be held from March 31 to April 3. The tournament will be played at the Euphoria Golf & Lifestyle Estate and Koro Creek Bushveld Golf Estate.

The fourth edition of the championship, will be the penultimate tournament in a record stretch of seven Challenge Tour events being played on the Sunshine Tour in 2022. The week’s activities will begin with the official qualifying round on March 28, and which will be followed by the tournament pro-am on March 29. On March 30, the next generation of Limpopo golf stars will be hosted at a golf clinic that will give them exclusive coaching from some of the leading professionals in the field.

Multiple Sunshine Tour champion Brandon Stone will attempt to defend his title in a field that should also include two-time Limpopo Championship winner JC Ritchie. Other top players in the field include Sunshine Tour champions such as James Kamte, Toto Thimba Jnr, Jbe Kruger and Hennie Otto. Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt said: “South Africa is blessed with an abundance of great golf courses, good weather and spectacular wildlife and scenery. Limpopo has all of this in one province. “The Limpopo Championship is a fantastic advert for the wonders of South Africa. This is a tournament that since its inception in 2019 has played a key role in the Sunshine Tour’s growth of our international footprint on the Challenge Tour. We are delighted that it will play such a major part in an expanded Challenge Tour schedule on the Sunshine Tour this year.”